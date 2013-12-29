Heartland Basketball scores from Saturday, Dec. 28

The St. Louis Cardinals finish up a three-game series in Pittsburgh, Penn.
The St. Louis Cardinals finish up a three-game series in Pittsburgh, Penn.
The Jackson Senior High Girls Soccer team is headed to the final four for the first time in school history.
The Jackson Senior High Girls Soccer team is headed to the final four for the first time in school history.
The St. Louis Cardinals lost to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night, May 25.
The St. Louis Cardinals lost to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night, May 25.
Kyle Hendricks limited San Francisco to one run and two hits over seven innings, Ben Zobrist lined a tiebreaking two-run double in the seventh and the Chicago Cubs beat the Giants 6-2 on Friday.
Kyle Hendricks limited San Francisco to one run and two hits over seven innings, Ben Zobrist lined a tiebreaking two-run double in the seventh and the Chicago Cubs beat the Giants 6-2 on Friday.