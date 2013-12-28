Murder-suicide of husband/wife investigated in Howell County

The Howell County Sheriff's Department is investigating a murder-suicide.Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to 75 County Road 1130 in Willow Springs for a home and vehicles on fire Friday around 4:41 p.m.Firefighters found two bodies inside the home.Several outbuildings had been set on fire as well as two vehicle. It appears there was an attempt to burn a trailer house as well.Deputies found Star Arnett in the floor with blunt force trauma to the head.Her husband, Dwayne Arnett was also found in the home with a gunshot wound.