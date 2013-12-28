2 injured after man pushing vehicle hit

Two Dexter residents were injured after a man pushing his broken down car was hit on Highway 25 in Stoddard County Friday.According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 61-year-old Levi Sommers of Dexter was pushing his broken down car around 5 p.m. Friday along County Road 442 and Hwy. 25 when he traveled into the path of 80-year-old Flora Kearby of Dexter.Sommers was taken to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.Kearby was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.