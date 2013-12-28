Firefighters ready for New Year's Eve calls - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Firefighters ready for New Year's Eve calls

Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
BLODGETT, MO (KFVS) - New Year's Eve is a night to remember the old year and celebrate the new year. It is also a night emergency responders make sure they have enough crews in place to help those in need.

Scott County Rural Fire Department plans to staff three men at each of their three stations on New Year's Eve night.

Firefighters say with people traveling, drinking, and having a good time, it is best to make sure they are ready for an increased amount of calls.

From fires to medical assists, emergency crews in Scott County will be equipped and at each of the fire stations in Scott County ready to go at a moment's notice.

Scott County Rural has beefed up its living quarters at each of the fire stations by adding bedrooms, bathrooms, and painting to accommodate crews while they are stationed for long periods of times like they will be on New Year's Eve.

In Blodgett, they are painting walls, floors, and making other rooms ready to live in and be comfortable.

