Signs of rebuilding after tornado in Scott County

Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
SCOTT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - Residents and businesses are rebuilding after tornadoes ripped through the Heartland on Nov. 17.

Several homes and businesses were damaged in Scott County after an EF3 tornado swept through the county.

Just more than a month later, progress can be seen at Cookson Seed. The business was severely damaged from the high winds. Owners say it was a complete loss and they would have to start from scratch.

Now, the old building is gone and construction has begun in its place.

Concrete has been poured and wooden beams have been installed.

Cookson Seed owners told Heartland News in November that they would be back up and running as soon as possible.

