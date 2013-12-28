Poplar Bluff mother says her son died after H1N1 diagnosis

Researchers found that people lost 255.9 million collective years smoking tobacco and drinking alcohol.
Researchers say this new information could be good news for eggs which have gotten a bad reputation due to cholesterol concerns.
More than 100 million Americans live with diabetes or pre-diabetes according to the CDC, and some can’t afford the testing supplies and medication they need to live healthy lives.
Since it began in March, the outbreak has killed one person and sickened 172 people in 32 states.
The Memorial Hospital of Carbondale is being put on the national map with its new structural heart program.
It's getting closer to summer and along with the heat comes ultra violet rays from the sun that can not only damage your skin but also your eyes.
James Harrison began giving blood at 18 and now at the age of 81 and has given blood 1,172 times.
A pilot study conducted at LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center shows that eating all of your meals by mid-afternoon and fasting the rest of the day improves blood sugar control, blood pressure and oxidative stress, even when people don’t change what they eat.
