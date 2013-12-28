Bad flu season - Firefighter loses home to fire - Viral videos - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
This pic comes from Annette Lumsden near Bloomfield, MO.
This year's flu season may be off to a slow start nationwide, but infection rates are spiking in the south-central United States, where five deaths have already been reported in Texas. Several cases of H1N1 have been confirmed in Missouri. A local mother says her son died after he was diagnosed with H1N1.

A Desoto, Illinois woman was hit by a vehicle while trying to pick up her belongings on U.S. Highway 51 Friday night just south of Desoto.

Two people were arrested in Livingston County, Ky. after police say a man swallowed what is believed to be bath salts and assaulted a state trooper.

A firefighter lost his home to a fire Thursday night in Williamson County, Ill. Now, four people including two children need clothes.

Deer in Missouri are dying from a rare but deadly disease, and the Missouri Legislature is expected to consider conflicting ways to contain the problem in the 2014 session.

Did you get your pet a gift for Christmas? A recent survey found 15 percent of pet owners spend more than $100 a month on their animals.

Your Year in Viral Videos: 2013 in Rewind - Laughter, tears, head scratching - it all happened from January through December 2013. Let's hope there are more moments of entertaining unproductivity in the coming year.

Beautiful pictures! We asked and you delivered! Here are some pics that display the beauty of the Heartland. Send your pics to cnews@kfvs12.com. Remember to include when, where, and your name. You can also upload them at www.kfvs12.com/cnews

Bob Reeves is in for your weekend weather!

