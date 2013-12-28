Firefighter loses home to fire in Williamson County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Firefighter loses home to fire in Williamson County

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - A firefighter lost his home to a fire Thursday night in Williamson County.

Williamson County Fire Lt. O'Neil says crews were called to a home at 16880 Malone Road in Williamson County Thursday just before 10 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, the home was engulfed in flames. Crews battled the fire for four hours.

Nobody was home at the time the fire started.

O'Neil says that the home belonged to a fellow firefighter from the Williamson County Fire Protection District.

A man, woman, boy and girl lived in the home.

The home was a total loss. The cause is believed to be electrical.

They are requesting the donation of clothes for the family members.

Anyone who would like to donate can drop off clothes at the Williamson County Fire Protection District headquarters in Herrin at 3232 S. Park Ave.
  • Male - Tops XL, pants sizes 36-32, and shoes size 9.
  • Female - Tops and bottoms size medium, and shoes size 8-9.
  • Girl - Clothes sizes 4T-5 and shoes size 9.
  • Boy - Clothes sizes 3T and shoes size 8.
  • They are also requesting diapers size 5.
Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly