Firefighter loses home to fire in Williamson County

Male - Tops XL, pants sizes 36-32, and shoes size 9.

Female - Tops and bottoms size medium, and shoes size 8-9.

Girl - Clothes sizes 4T-5 and shoes size 9.

Boy - Clothes sizes 3T and shoes size 8.

They are also requesting diapers size 5.

A firefighter lost his home to a fire Thursday night in Williamson County.Williamson County Fire Lt. O'Neil says crews were called to a home at 16880 Malone Road in Williamson County Thursday just before 10 p.m.When firefighters arrived, the home was engulfed in flames. Crews battled the fire for four hours.Nobody was home at the time the fire started.O'Neil says that the home belonged to a fellow firefighter from the Williamson County Fire Protection District.A man, woman, boy and girl lived in the home.The home was a total loss. The cause is believed to be electrical.They are requesting the donation of clothes for the family members.Anyone who would like to donate can drop off clothes at the Williamson County Fire Protection District headquarters in Herrin at 3232 S. Park Ave.