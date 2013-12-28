KSP: Man swallowed bath salts, assaulted trooper

Two people were arrested in Livingston County after police say a state trooper was assaulted.A state trooper saw what appeared to be a domestic dispute inside a vehicle on West Main Street in Salem around 4 p.m. on Thursday.As the trooper identified the people inside, he learned of an active warrant for James T. Springs, 51, of Salem. The warrant was for failure to appear on traffic related offenses.As the trooper tried to arrest Springs, he swallowed a small baggie containing a white powdery substance believed to be bath salts.He then ran from the car. As the trooper started to chase Springs, the passenger, Lacinda Jo Taber, 31, of Salem hit the trooper in an attempt to assist Springs in running away, according to Kentucky State Police.The trooper deployed his conducted electrical weapon (CEW) after getting one hand cuffed. According to KSP, Springs became combative again and hit the trooper. After the second deployment of his CEW, Springs was handcuffed.Springs was taken to the Livingston County Hospital and transferred to Baptist Health in Paducah where he was admitted for observation due to the suspected bath salts he ingested.In addition to the warrant that was served on Springs, he was charged with possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (Class D felony), tampering with physical evidence (Class D felony), fleeing or evading police 1st degree on foot (Class D felony), resisting arrest (Class A misdemeanor), and assault 3rd degree on a police officer (Class D felony).Taber was charged with assault 3rd degree on a police officer (Class D felony).Taber was taken to the McCracken County Regional Detention Center.