Woman hit while trying to pick up items on road in Jackson County

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
DESOTO, IL (KFVS) - A Desoto, Illinois woman was hit by a vehicle while walking along U.S. Highway 51 Friday night just south of Desoto.

Lisa Wenzel, 49, of Desoto was walking northbound along U.S. Highway 51 in the Fox Road area when some of the belongings she was carrying fell into the road.

As she tried to pick them up, she was struck by a vehicle driven by 42-year-old James Hart of Centralia. It happened around 8:58 p.m.

Wenzel was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

