Man upset after hundreds of nails on Cape Girardeau County road

You might know how annoying it can be to get a nail in your tire.What if you had to worry about that each time you pulled out of your driveway?One man in Cape Girardeau County said that’s the problem he and his neighbors face."We spend a lot of time picking these nails up," said the resident.The man doesn’t want to be identified, but said they spend hours picking up nails along County Road 530.He said he alone has collected 37 pounds of nails, but neighbors and friends have gathered others."Wife and I have spent hours picking up the nails, there's a lot of people that drive this road, a lot of old folks and you know it can really be dangerous for them," said the man.He said he’s had five nails in two of his tires, and hears similar stories from other drivers.Neighbors said they've also seen the nails and think its unsafe, they just want it to stop. Even the local mail carrier said she had a flat tire and drives the road all the time.The man ordered a special rolling magnet to pick up the nails."It's sad, but easier than having to pick them up one at a time," said the resident.He walks the entire county road, a stretch that runs about three miles. He said there are always the same two types of nails, shiny roofing nails and the longer penny nails."There's a few of them that get stuck in the asphalt, and we found a couple of them that were bent, but they were pointed up, so that's what will give somebody a flat tire," said the man.He said it all began in late fall, and he even spent his Christmas Eve picking up nails.He’s called the sheriff’s department and the county commissioners, anything to try to nail who is dropping off the sharp objects."Each time I think it's going to be the last time, first thing you know there's more nails on the road," said the man.Now, people in the area hope you might have seen something to help solve where these nails are coming from.If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Department.