Wild police chase - Nails in the road - Best decorated Main Stre - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Wild police chase - Nails in the road - Best decorated Main Street

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
A wanted man led police on a wild chase in western Kentucky. (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office) A wanted man led police on a wild chase in western Kentucky. (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office)
How would you like to find these on the road outside your home? One man is frustrated from always having to pick them up. How would you like to find these on the road outside your home? One man is frustrated from always having to pick them up.
Cape Girardeau has been named the best decorated Main Street as part of a national contest. (Source: Chad Johnson, The Bank of Missouri) Cape Girardeau has been named the best decorated Main Street as part of a national contest. (Source: Chad Johnson, The Bank of Missouri)
Several law enforcement agencies had a wild morning as they chased a wanted man through several counties early this morning. The chase involved two stolen vehicles, 10 law enforcement officers from six different agencies, and several cornfields before arresting the fugitive.

One man in Cape Girardeau County is frustrated after finding numerous nails in the road and dealing with flat tires. Christy Millweard tells us more on Heartland News at Five and Six.

A memorial fund has been established for the family of a Thebes soldier who apparently drowned while duck hunting on Christmas Eve.

Citing the Sept. 11 attacks, a federal judge ruled today that the National Security Agency's bulk collection of millions of Americans' telephone records is legal, a valuable tool in the nation's arsenal to fight terrorism that "only works because it collects everything."

Target said today that debit-card PINs were among the financial information stolen from millions of customers who shopped at the retailer earlier this month.

Cape Girardeau has been named the best decorated Main Street as part of a national contest.

People magazine has named an 81-year-old northwest Missouri man one of its "Heroes Among Us" for his work building dollhouses for underprivileged children.

Carly O'Keefe featured a tasty hors d'oeuvre perfect for New Year's Eve on Heartland Cooks on Heartland News at Noon today.

A planned power outage for customers of Hickman-Fulton Counties RECC for tonight has been canceled.

As 2014 approaches, it's time to look back at the biggest national and international news stories that broke over the past year.

Josh Frydman gives us more holiday basketball tournament action in Heartland Sports!

Have a great rest of your Friday!

Christy Hendricks
Digital Content Director
Facebook
Twitter

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly