Wanted fugitive captured after chase through several counties

A fugitive was arrested after an extensive chase involving two stolen vehicles, 10 law enforcement officers from six different agencies, and several cornfields early Friday morning in western Kentucky.Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon says Jonathan Valles, 27, was arrested after a long vehicle chase through several counties early Friday morning.It all started around 2:30 a.m. when a 911 call came in that a man had been assaulted near Fancy Farm. Then, another call reported shots fired and the suspect leaving in a maroon Ford Taurus. A deputy met the suspect's car on Spalding Road and tried to pull it over, but the suspect would not yield. The deputy chased him for several miles before the suspect lost control of the car on K849 in Lowes and ran on foot as the car burst into flames.Several law enforcement agencies joined the search for Valles. Then, Lowes officers got information that a Gold Ford Ranger pickup truck had been stolen from a nearby home. A Mayfield police officer saw the pickup truck pull into a driveway at the intersection of K408 and K121. He tried to arrest Valles, but Valles pulled away and began another police chase on K121 toward Mayfield.The chase continued to the Jackson Purchase Parkway to Fulton when Valles took the K307 exit and went north to K1529 in Hickman County.That's when he drove into a cornfield. Officers chased him into the field, but Valles was able to get the truck back on the road on K1529. He struck one of the Graves County Sheriff's Office vehicles in the process, according to Redmon.The chase continued on K1529 back into Graves County at Water Valley. That's when Valles crossed US45 on K94 east toward Pilot Oak.He left the road again after Redmon says Valles tried to cause one of the deputies to crash. Several officers drove into a cornfield near John's Road and tried an unsuccessful PIT maneuver. Valles was able to get back onto K94. As he crossed K94 at the K129 intersection he drove into another cornfield.Law enforcement were able to execute another PIT maneuver and were able to stop the truck in Pilot Oak at the intersection of K94 and K129.Valles refused to get out of the truck and law enforcement had to use force to get him out. He was taken to the Jackson Purchase Hospital for injuries.Valles was wanted on a parole violation warrant from the probation and parole board and a fleeing and evading warrant from Graves County where he had ran from deputies back in the summer when they attempted to arrest him at a house in Mayfield. He is facing more charges from Friday’s chase including at least 10 counts of wanton endangerment 1st, and fleeing and evading 1st, theft by unlawful taking over $500 (motor vehicle), resisting arrest and other charges.The police agencies that were involved included sheriff’s departments from Graves, McCracken, Fulton, and Hickman counties and police departments from Mayfield, Paducah and Fulton. No law enforcement officers were injured. However, three police vehicles received damage during the chase as a result of Valles colliding with then.When he is released from the hospital, Valles will be taken to the Graves County Jail.