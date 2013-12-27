Planned outage Friday for Hickman-Fulton Counties RECC canceled

A planned power outage for customers of Hickman-Fulton Counties RECC on Dec. 27 has been canceled.It will be rescheduled at a later time.The outage was to start at 11:55 p.m. on December 27.The outage will be due to HFRECC installing a new breaker bay in the substation. It would impact customers in Carlisle, Hickman, and Graves counties as well as a portions of Fulton County.