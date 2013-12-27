Heartland Cooks 12/27 - Mary’s New Year Olive Crostini

This week's Heartland Cook: Mary Miller of Jackson, MO shares her recipe for Olive Crostini

We’re just a few days out from 2014 and ready to party! This week’s Heartland Cook from Jackson, Missouri has a quick and easy recipe to make your New Year’s party pop. Whether you’re planning a big shindig or a small gathering - Mary Miller’s Olive Crostini is a spread made with flavorful olives and tangy cheese that when spread crusty French bread creates a simple but very classy hors d'oeuvre.

Ingredients:

1 6 oz. can black olives (drained)

1 5 oz. Jar green olives with pimentos (drained)

3 to 4 medium garlic cloves (to taste)

1 cup fresh grated Parmesan cheese

1 stick butter (room temperature)

4 Tablespoons olive oil

8 oz. finely shredded Monterey Jack cheese

2-3 baguettes

Directions:

*This recipe is easiest when made using a food processor

Preheat oven to 250 degrees.

Shred 8 oz. block of Monterey Jack cheese and set aside.

Chop black and green olives. Mince garlic using a garlic press and add to mix. Add fresh parmesan, butter and olive oil and process until spread starts to come together.

Scrape sides of bowl and mix again. Add the Monterey Jack cheese and continue to process mix into a paste.

Slice baguettes into thin slices and spread each slice generously with olive paste. Place slices on a cookie sheet.

Bake until paste begins to warm and melt (no longer than 5 minutes).

Serve warm from the oven.

Mary’s tip: I make the spread ahead of time to let the flavors blend. This spread keeps well in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.

