Cape Girardeau wins best decorated Main Street contest - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau wins best decorated Main Street contest

downtown Cape Girardeau (Source: Chad Johnson, The Bank of Missouri) downtown Cape Girardeau (Source: Chad Johnson, The Bank of Missouri)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau has been named the best decorated Main Street as part of a national contest.

The Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) announced that the Bank of Missouri of Perryville won the association's first Go Local for the Holidays photo contest.

The photo was taken by bank associate Chad Johnson of Cape Girardeau County. The photo shows downtown Cape decorated for the holidays.

Customers, bank employees and other Facebook users voted for their favorite Main Street photo on ICBA's Facebook page through Friday, December 20.

The photo submitted from Bank of Missouri had the most "likes", with 1,501.

The bank also won a $300 gift card for a local charity which, according to a Facebook post, will be donated to Old Town Cape.

The contest featured more than 60 entries from all over the country.

Paducah Bank was also a finalist in the contest.

Click here to check out all the photos including the winning Cape Girardeau picture.

