Ford Explorer - America's Best Selling SUV

The Ford Explorer has a trophy room at home that is ready burst. Year after year, the midsize sport utility vehicle comes home with awards recognizing its build quality, performance package and overall comfort. If you hand out another annual title for the best-selling midsize SUV, then it gets that much more crowded in there.
Thirteen years running, more Americans have turned to the Explorer to handle their driving needs. The 2004 Ford Explorer offers more standard equipment, both inside and out, plus a few more options as well. One of the new features concerns the fine-tuning of Explorer's two engines. They are now configured to meet more stringent emissions standards, a feature that benefits everyone.
Available Models
Both the XLS and XLT models feature additional Sport trims. Other models for 2004 include the NBX, Eddie Bauer and Limited, which are covered separately.
Interior Features
The cabin is functional when it needs to be, and as refined as you want it to be. All models are available with a fold-flat third-row seat for comfortable seven-passenger seating.
One of the Explorer's key points is its use of space. The 2004 Ford Explorer leads its class in third-row headroom and legroom. Seven-passenger models have a split 40/20/40 second-row seat that gives easy access to the third row, as well as the ability to customize the cargo area.
All Explorers come with air conditioning, cruise control, a center console, power mirrors, windows and door locks, an AM/FM/CD player and a cargo management system.
Exterior Features
The 2004 Ford Explorer's use of durable exterior materials allows it to last for years without looking faded. For 2004, the Ford Explorer has a bold new grille featuring the familiar egg-crate insert of all Ford SUVs.
Performance
Rear-wheel drive and four-wheel drive configurations are offered. But that's surely not a surprise.
XLS models have a standard 4.0-liter V6. It generates 210 horsepower and 254 lb-ft of torque. With the XLT trim, you can upgrade to a 4.6-liter V8. It offers 239 horsepower and 282 lb-ft of torque.
Explorer's independent rear suspension not only allows for more interior cargo space, it also does what it should: provide a smooth ride.
Safety and Security
Dual front airbags and antilock 4-wheel disc brakes are standard on all models. Curtain side airbags are optional.
310 Broadway
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
(573) 335-1212
publicfile@kfvs12.com
(573) 335-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.