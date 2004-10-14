Ford Explorer - America's Best Selling SUV

The available Reverse Sensing System uses a series of beeps to alert the driver as to how far objects are from the vehicle when backing up.

The Ford Explorer has a trophy room at home that is ready burst. Year after year, the midsize sport utility vehicle comes home with awards recognizing its build quality, performance package and overall comfort. If you hand out another annual title for the best-selling midsize SUV, then it gets that much more crowded in there.

Thirteen years running, more Americans have turned to the Explorer to handle their driving needs. The 2004 Ford Explorer offers more standard equipment, both inside and out, plus a few more options as well. One of the new features concerns the fine-tuning of Explorer's two engines. They are now configured to meet more stringent emissions standards, a feature that benefits everyone.

Available Models

Both the XLS and XLT models feature additional Sport trims. Other models for 2004 include the NBX, Eddie Bauer and Limited, which are covered separately.

Interior Features

The cabin is functional when it needs to be, and as refined as you want it to be. All models are available with a fold-flat third-row seat for comfortable seven-passenger seating.

One of the Explorer's key points is its use of space. The 2004 Ford Explorer leads its class in third-row headroom and legroom. Seven-passenger models have a split 40/20/40 second-row seat that gives easy access to the third row, as well as the ability to customize the cargo area.

All Explorers come with air conditioning, cruise control, a center console, power mirrors, windows and door locks, an AM/FM/CD player and a cargo management system.

Exterior Features

The 2004 Ford Explorer's use of durable exterior materials allows it to last for years without looking faded. For 2004, the Ford Explorer has a bold new grille featuring the familiar egg-crate insert of all Ford SUVs.

Performance

Rear-wheel drive and four-wheel drive configurations are offered. But that's surely not a surprise.

XLS models have a standard 4.0-liter V6. It generates 210 horsepower and 254 lb-ft of torque. With the XLT trim, you can upgrade to a 4.6-liter V8. It offers 239 horsepower and 282 lb-ft of torque.

Explorer's independent rear suspension not only allows for more interior cargo space, it also does what it should: provide a smooth ride.