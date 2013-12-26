Salvation Army leaders fear they won't hit fundraising goal

Leaders at the Cape Girardeau Salvation Army fear they won't meet their fundraising goal this year.Captain Ronnie Amick with the Cape Girardeau Salvation Army says as of Monday, they had hit 62 percent of their goal of $384,000.They have until January 31 to reach their goal.Amick believes at the end of January, they will be around 15 percent to 25 percent short of their goal.Their Red Kettle campaign ended on Christmas Eve.However, if you would like to donate, you can either mail it or drop it off at the Salvation Army at 701 Good Hope Street, Cape Girardeau, MO 63702.