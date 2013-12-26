17-year-old accused of exposing self on Christmas Day - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

17-year-old accused of exposing self on Christmas Day

VANDUSER, MO (KFVS) - A Sikeston teen was arrested on Christmas Day on several charges including burglary, sexual misconduct, assault, and resisting arrest.

Ryan Andrew Tropf, 17, of Sikeston, was arrested by Scott County deputies around 6:25 p.m. on Wednesday, December 25 at 1101 Vanduser Street in Vanduser.

Deputies were dispatched to the home after reports that a man was exposing himself. Witnesses reported that Tropf had dropped his pants while standing outside the home, exposing himself to those inside. He then forced his way into the home and assaulted a female, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office. A male witness at the home pushed Tropf outside. Then, deputies say Tropf ran away.

Scott County deputies found Tropf hiding underneath a nearby abandoned mobile home trailer. Tropf refused to follow the deputies' orders. That's when one of the deputies used his Taser. Tropf was arrested and taken to the Scott County Jail.

Tropf has been charged with the Class B felony of burglary in the first degree, the Class D felony of resisting arrest, the Class B misdemeanor of sexual misconduct, and the Class C misdemeanor of assault in the third degree. Bond has been set at $5,000 cash or surety.

