Soldier apparently drowns in hunting accident - $71.5M lottery ticket - Gift returns

Family members in Thebes, Cape Girardeau and Jackson area mourn the loss of a local soldier who apparently drowned in a Christmas Eve hunting accident near Fort Riley, Kansas. Holly Brantley spoke with the soldier's wife by phone today. candlelight vigil is scheduled for a woman missing from Hardin County since Dec. 2.A man was stabbed Christmas Day after an argument with his fiancé over their wedding colors A Park Hills, Missouri man is hospitalized with significant burns after a fire that authorities suspect was sparked by a methamphetamine lab.Heading to the store to return a Christmas gift ? Better not wait. That's according to the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois. Mollie Lair caught up with some shoppers today in Cape Girardeau.Mollie also talked to some people who told us their worst and best Christmas gifts this year.Are you taking down your Christmas decorations? The city of Jackson is collecting old Christmas trees to use for creek bank erosion control in the city park.Several basketball tournaments kicked off today. Josh Frydman has a sampling of some of the action in Heartland Sports!Christy HendricksDigital Content Director