Soldier apparently drowns in hunting accident - $71.5M lottery t - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Soldier apparently drowns in hunting accident - $71.5M lottery ticket - Gift returns

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Spc Thomas Hedrick apparently drowned while duck hunting on Christmas Eve. Spc Thomas Hedrick apparently drowned while duck hunting on Christmas Eve.
Family members in Thebes, Cape Girardeau and Jackson area mourn the loss of a local soldier who apparently drowned in a Christmas Eve hunting accident near Fort Riley, Kansas. Holly Brantley spoke with the soldier's wife by phone today.

A candlelight vigil is scheduled for a woman missing from Hardin County since Dec. 2.

A man was stabbed Christmas Day after an argument with his fiancé over their wedding colors.

A Park Hills, Missouri man is hospitalized with significant burns after a fire that authorities suspect was sparked by a methamphetamine lab.

Someone is holding a very valuable ($71.5 million) lottery ticket purchased in Missouri.

Heading to the store to return a Christmas gift? Better not wait. That's according to the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois. Mollie Lair caught up with some shoppers today in Cape Girardeau.

Mollie also talked to some people who told us their worst and best Christmas gifts this year.

Are you taking down your Christmas decorations? The city of Jackson is collecting old Christmas trees to use for creek bank erosion control in the city park.

Several basketball tournaments kicked off today. Josh Frydman has a sampling of some of the action in Heartland Sports!

Christy Hendricks
Digital Content Director
Facebook
Twitter

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly