City of Jackson collecting old Christmas trees for erosion control

The city of Jackson is collecting old Christmas trees to use for creek bank erosion control in the city park.The city used old Christmas trees seven years ago in Hubble Creek and those areas have not experienced erosion.So the city is asking for donations of old, live Christmas trees to be used in other areas of the creek. The Corps of Engineers may also use the trees as a fish habitat in the pond at the Jackson City Park.The Jackson City Recycling Center has a designated area to collect the trees. The recycling center is located at 508 Eastview Court.