City of Jackson collecting old Christmas trees for erosion contr - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

City of Jackson collecting old Christmas trees for erosion control

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: Rodney Bollinger, Public Works Director) (Source: Rodney Bollinger, Public Works Director)
The city used old Christmas trees seven years ago in Hubble Creek and those areas have not experienced erosion. The city used old Christmas trees seven years ago in Hubble Creek and those areas have not experienced erosion.
JACKSON, MO (KFVS) - The city of Jackson is collecting old Christmas trees to use for creek bank erosion control in the city park.

The city used old Christmas trees seven years ago in Hubble Creek and those areas have not experienced erosion.

So the city is asking for donations of old, live Christmas trees to be used in other areas of the creek. The Corps of Engineers may also use the trees as a fish habitat in the pond at the Jackson City Park.

The Jackson City Recycling Center has a designated area to collect the trees. The recycling center is located at 508 Eastview Court.

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.


  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly