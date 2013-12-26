Welfare check leads to altercation in Calloway County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Welfare check leads to altercation in Calloway County

CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A welfare check ended in an altercation and charges for a Murray man Wednesday evening.

According to the Calloway County Sheriff's Office, around 5 p.m. Deputy Gene Johnson responded to a call at 2355 State Route 121 in Murray for a welfare check for a young boy who was possibly in the home.

Once at the home, Johnson knocked on the back door and was invited in by Chris Greer, 47, of Murray.

Greer was reportedly intoxicated and threw a beer at Johnson.

He then pushed Johnson in the chest and the two got into an altercation.

Johnson called for backup and Greer continued to resist but was eventually arrested and taken to Calloway County Detention Center.

Johnson suffered minor injuries to his face and shoulder and his uniform was destroyed.

An investigation revealed the boy was not at the home but in another home in the area.

Greer was charged with assault on an officer, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, and attempting to disarm an officer.

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.

