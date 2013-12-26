Third-graders pitch in to help kindergarten kids

NEW LONDON, Mo. (AP) - Kindergarten students at a small school in northeast Missouri are getting a little help with their ABC's - from a trio of third-graders.

The Quincy (Ill.) Herald-Whig (http://bit.ly/1e9hvU6 ) reports the older pupils at New London Elementary School have been spending one recess each day coaching kindergartners in writing and letter recognition.

Teacher Teresa Krigbaum and principal Melanie Smith gave the third-graders lessons in the basics of teaching. The third-graders keep files, give out stickers and coach the younger children on the basic, essential skills.

Smith says the program was begun on a small scale this year, with plans to expand next year if it is successful.

Information from: The Quincy Herald-Whig, http://www.whig.com

