Coroner: Man/boy in apparent murder-suicide shot in the head

Cape Girardeau County Coroner John Clifton says autopsies show the man and boy in an apparent Christmas Eve murder-suicide in Cape Girardeau each died of single gunshot wound to the head.

Clifton says toxicology results will be back in 8-12 weeks but they don’t expect those to show anything.

Police are investigating what they believe to be a murder/suicide, after two dead bodies were found Tuesday night in a Cape Girardeau home.

The young victim is identified as a missing Missouri boy.

Jefferson City police identified Demetrius Beasley, 40, and Markell Beasley, 6, as the victims.



Clifton says both bodies have been sent to funeral homes of the family’s choosing.

Six-year-old Markell was sent to a funeral home in Jefferson City.

Demetrius' body was sent to a funeral home in St. Louis.

Markell was reported missing out of Jefferson City on December 22.

He was last seen the day before with Demetrius.

Police had been looking for them ever since.

Cape Girardeau Police Sgt. Jason Selzer said around 8:35 p.m. Tuesday, neighbors flagged down police saying two people were found dead inside 308 South Hanover Street.

Jefferson City Police then released a statement early Wednesday, identifying the two dead in relation to an abduction case they are investigating.



The press release goes on to say on December 21 Markell's mother allowed him to go to St. Louis with Demetrius for a Christmas party.

But she later found out there was no party. The release said that was simply a ruse to get the young boy.

Demetrius had no intention of bringing the boy back home to Jefferson City.

Multiple agencies then joined in a search for the boy, and issued an endangered person alert.



On Tuesday, an Amber Alert was issued for Markell.

That same day Demetrius was charged with felony kidnapping.

Jefferson City Police said on Tuesday afternoon they got a tip Demetrius and the child were in Cape Girardeau, but shortly thereafter both were found dead.

Cape Police Sgt. Selzer said the case is being treated as a homicide, but they believe the suspect is one of the dead.

According to the Jefferson City press release, Demetrius is Markell's father, but the initial missing persons report from the Missouri Highway Patrol says they are not related and Demetrius has no legal right to the child.

After contacting multiple agencies, none were able to elaborate on the relationship between the deceased.

Several neighbors said they're shocked and saddened by the news.

They said they don't know why Demetrius was in that house or his relationship with the people there.

One neighbor went on to say the woman living in that home is always nice and friendly.

Investigators say more information will be available in the coming days.

