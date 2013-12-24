Last minute shopping - Holiday charities - Target issues - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Last minute shopping - Holiday charities - Target issues

Merry Christmas Eve!

Mere hours stand between us and Christmas, have you finished your shopping yet? I'll be live throughout the morning with details on how to snag some deals.

Holly Brantley will be live this morning with information on local charities and their efforts for the holidays.

The deadline to sign up for the Affordable Care Act has been extended through today. We'll tell you more about that starting at 6.

Also join us this morning for the latest developments in the Target security breach that has put millions of credit and debit cards at risk.

Tune in at 6:15 to find out if debit or credit is safer when shopping online.

Looking for that unique gift for the person who has everything? Join us at 6:30 to find out how to do it.

Join us for 12 minutes of commercial-free news and weather starting at 6:45.

Click here to watch the Breakfast Show from 4:30 to 7 a.m.

Have a super morning!

Jen Baird
Web Producer, Tech Reporter
KFVS12-Heartland News
Facebook: Jen Baird KFVS
Twitter: @JenBairdKFVS
jenniferbaird@kfvs12.com

