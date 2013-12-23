Murphysboro teen to complete 25 Random Acts of Kindness

She hopes her selfless acts will inspire others to "pay it forward," all year round.

Sixteen-year-old Carleigh Schimpf decided to go around her community and spread some holiday cheer to complete strangers.

Which is why one Murphysboro teen decided to complete 25 Random Acts of Kindness around her community. She hoped to inspire others to do the same.

It's easy to get lost in the hustle and bustle of the holiday season and forget what the true meaning of Christmas is all about.

"Every day I have something else that I do," Schimpf said. "So, today was just bring treats to the animal shelter."

From the smallest of gestures, "Buy someone a Subway cookie at the restaurant," she said. "I actually went up to this older couple and gave it to them and they were just completely shocked. 'Oh, my gosh. Are you sure' I bought it for you. They were like, 'Bless you,' and it just made my day."

To one's she hopes people will never forget.

"I took flowers to an ill person in the hospital," Schimpf said.

"It has made me incredibly happy, which I guess ultimately kind of helps me remember the real reason for the season," she said.

Schimph said she got the idea through Pinterest. Her entire family plans to do it all again next year.

