Water over the road near Hwy. N

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Rachel Gartner, Heartland News multimedia journalist) (Source: Rachel Gartner, Heartland News multimedia journalist)
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Some roads in the Heartland are still closed Monday, December 23 after the weekend's downpour.

Roads like this one along Missouri Highway N in Bollinger County, Mo., where water freely flows over the road. The temporary closure is just east of the Junction with U and T, commonly known at "Nut Junction."

For the most part though, everything is dry and should be through the week.

