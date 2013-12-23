Sikeston man arrested for alleged domestic assault - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sikeston man arrested for alleged domestic assault

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
James Ramsey (Source: Scott County Sheriff's Office)
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

A Sikeston man has been arrested for felony domestic assault, resisting arrest and traffic offenses.

According to Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter, James Ramsey, 51, was arrested by deputies shortly after the Sikeston Department of Public Safety transferred a 911 call that had been received by their agency.

It was reported that Ramsey had assaulted the caller and left the scene in a tan GMC truck. A Scott County deputy saw the suspected truck on Ingram Road, turned around, and tried to conduct a vehicle stop.

Sheriff Walter said Ramsey, the driver, initially failed to stop for the deputy. He was stopped on North Ingram near the rodeo grounds and arrested.

Deputies say Ramsey drove the pickup over the barrier at the complex causing property damage.

Ramsey was taken to the Scott County Jail.

A deputy also responded to the home where the caller had allegedly been assaulted. The victim was taken to a Sikeston hospital. After a follow-up was conducted with her at the hospital, deputies say she had a fractured nose, contusions, abrasions and bruised kidneys.

Ramsey was charged with the Class C felony of domestic assault in the second degree, the Class B felony of driving while intoxicated/chronic offender, the Class D felony of resisting arrest and the unclassified offense of driving while revoked/suspended. Bond was set at $10,000 cash only.

Sheriff Walter encourages anyone living in an abusive relationship to seek help. He said his office will continue to make arrests in these cases.

Walters asks that anyone who had information about crimes of domestic violence, or any crime, to contact the Scott County Sheriff's Office at 545-3525, or leave a message on the crime tip line at 1-866-210-4322.

Walter provided other assistance information that includes:

  • House of Refuge Hotline (Scott County) - (877) 633-3843
  • Domestic Violence Hotline-Missouri - (800) 392-3738
  • Network Against Sexual Violence (NASV) - (573) 332-1900
  • Missouri Victims Assistance Network - (800) 698-9199
  • Missouri Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence - (573) 634-4161
  • Missouri Crime Victims Compensation Unit - (573) 526-6006
  • National Domestic Violence Hotline - (800) 799-7233
  • Missouri Coalition Against Sexual Assault (877) 766-2272
  • National Sexual Assault Hotline (800) 656-4673
  • Administration of Aging - (800) 677-1116
  • Division of Child Services-Scott County - (573) 472-5383

    •   
