Carbondale police investigating 2 attempted home burglaries - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Carbondale police investigating 2 attempted home burglaries

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Carbondale police are investigating two reports of attempted residential burglaries on December 21.

According to police, the reports were made for two homes in the 500 block of North Bridge Street and the 600 block of North Allyn Street.

Police say they learned that an unknown suspect tried to enter the locked homes while the resident was present in the home between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. They say in each incident, the suspect ran when it became clear the resident was home.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS (2677). Anonymous tips may also be made by selecting the "Crime Stoppers" tab on the police department's website.

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.

