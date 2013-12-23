1 sent to hospital after crash on Woodville Rd.

A Paducah driver was sent to the hospital after a crash on Woodville Road Monday afternoon.

At 11:55 a.m., the McCracken County Sheriff's Department was investigating a single vehicle crash on Woodville Road, just west of the Kelley Road intersection. They say the east and westbound lanes of Woodville Road were blocked with the tow trucks and police car.

According to deputies, 16-year-old Aubriana Halyak of Kevil, Ky. was going eastbound on Woodville Road in her 2010 Volkswagon Jetta. They say she entered the oncoming lane to go around the emergency vehicles.

She said she was looking to see what was happening and did not realize the road was blocked by a tow truck until the crash was unavoidable.

Halyak hit the rear of the tow truck.

The tow truck driver, 55-year-old Andea Perry, Sr. of Paducah, Ky. was sitting in the truck at the time of the crash and went to the hospital to be evaluated.

Deputies say this should serve as a reminder to slow down and use caution when you see emergency vehicles along the roadways.

