Gov. Quinn releases statement on passing of former DCFS director

Governor Quinn released the following statement Monday on the passing of Richard Calica, former Director of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

Calica led the department from December 2011 to November 2013.

Quinn said: "It is with great sadness today that we announce the passing of Richard Calica, a true public servant in the state of Illinois.

"Richard Calica was a dedicated advocate for our most vulnerable children. He always put their safety and well-being first.

"I send my condolences to Richard's family and friends. They are in our thoughts and prayers during this most difficult of times."

