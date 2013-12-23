Deputies: Man arrested after walking in stranger's home, sitting in chair

Massac County deputies arrested a man December 21 after they say he walked into a home and sat down in a chair.

A resident of the 8300 block of Unionville Road called 911 and reported that a person they did not know walked into the home and sat down. Deputies arrived and found Charles "Joey" Morris sitting in a chair inside the home.

Deputies say the homeowner had never seen the man before. They say they believe Morris was intoxicated.

He was arrested for criminal trespass to residence.

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.