Ambulance Dist. helping fellow EMS member after home lost to fire

Crews were on the scene of a mobile home fire near Tamms, Ill. Monday afternoon.



Fire crews from Tamms, Horseshoe Lake and Mounds arrived on scene at 10:20 a.m. to extinguish the fire. The fire chief said flames ripped through the home, ruining everything. The cause of the fire is undetermined.



No one was home at the time of the fire, which firefighters call a real blessing since a single mom and her three small children live there. This fire hits close to home for first responders on the scene because the homeowner is also a member of the Alexander County EMS and has been for years.

Monday, some of her friends helped put out the fire that destroyed her home. Now, they say, they'll help her move forward.

"This is everything. This is all she has. That's what she said to me, she said, 'Everything's gone. What am I going to do now?' And we are all really close in EMS and we told her that she has us and we're going to help her get through this," explained her friend and co-worker Karen Ice.

They weren't kidding when they said they would do all they could to help. They'll be accepting donations at the Alexander County Ambulance Service in Olive Branch.



All donations can be brought to the ambulance district at 26711 State Highway 3, P.O. Box 190 in Olive Branch, Ill. You can call them at 776-5958.

Donation information includes:

Tarsha (mom) - Size 3x shirt, size 9 in a woman's shoe and a size 16w in women's pants.

Sha'veh (girl age 9) - Size 11 in juniors in pants, size large in shirt and size 7 1/2 in a woman's shoe.

Elijah (boy age 7) - Size small to medium in a men's button-up shirt, size 6 in a young men's shoe and a size 16 in boy's husky pant.

Aniyah (girl age 6 months) - Size 3-6 months in clothes and a size 2 in diapers.



