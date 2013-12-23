10 pulled to safety after van crash on Interstate 57

Ten people had to be pulled to safety after a crash on Interstate 57 Saturday.



According to Charleston DPS Police Chief Robert Hearnes, Charleston DPS investigated a two vehicle crash at the 11.4 mile marker on I-57.

Due to rain, a vehicle hydroplaned and hit a van carrying 10 passengers including two infants.

The van ran off the road into a ditch full of water.

The other vehicle overturned in the median and had one person inside that was uninjured.



Officers were able to pull all 10 people inside the van to safety.

Hearns said it was "amazing no one was injured" and that officers helped get those impacted to a hotel for the night.



