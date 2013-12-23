Early morning fire destroys Bollinger County home

A fire destroyed a home in Bollinger County early Monday morning.

According to Marble Hill Fire Chief Jim Bollinger, the home is located in Glennon and is a total loss after a fire broke out just before 3 a.m.

The chief said the fire started in the attic and spread from there. He said the home is a total loss.



Two family members were in the home but were able to get out safely.

Most of the roof caved in at one point due to the flames.

Crews remained on the scene for several hours to put out hot spots.



