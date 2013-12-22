Residents picking up the pieces after Saturday's flash flooding

Many items were ruined and had to be thrown away.

On Hawthorne Street in Cape Girardeau, residents had up to five inches of water in their homes. And, on Sunday, families began to salvage what they could.

Many items were ruined and had to be thrown away. The rising waters Saturday ruined couches, toys, Christmas gifts, carpeting, electronics, clothes and other household items.

Residents say they've lost hundreds of dollars worth of items, and don't know if they are able to resupply everything needed before Christmas.

They are wondering how the water got that high in the middle of the city, and hope something can be done about it.

Meanwhile, in Mound City, Illinois, rain caused a number homes to flood on Pearl Street.

Inches of water filled living rooms, kitchens, and ruined electronics, freezers, clothes, food and furniture.

The walls inside these homes have a line of dirt of where the water had risen.

This is not the first time these homes have flooded this year. In June 2013, a storm dumped rain on the area that caused homes to flood, as well.

However, Saturday's storm seemed more devastating.

Folks came together on Sunday to help each other out by mopping up muddy water left behind, and throwing away items that were ruined.

Residents hope something can be done to prevent such flooding from happening again.

Some feel with water in their homes again, it is an unfit way to live.

They fear that anytime several inches of rain falls, it could result in another devastating flood.

