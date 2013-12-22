Residents picking up the pieces after Saturday's flash flooding - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Residents picking up the pieces after Saturday's flash flooding

Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
Connect
Heartland News
Connect
Folks came together on Sunday to help each other out by mopping up muddy water left behind. Folks came together on Sunday to help each other out by mopping up muddy water left behind.
Inches of water filled living rooms, kitchens, and ruined electronics, freezers, clothes, food and furniture. Inches of water filled living rooms, kitchens, and ruined electronics, freezers, clothes, food and furniture.
Residents say they've lost hundreds of dollars worth of items. Residents say they've lost hundreds of dollars worth of items.
On Hawthorne Street in Cape Girardeau, residents had up to five inches of water in their homes. On Hawthorne Street in Cape Girardeau, residents had up to five inches of water in their homes.
Many items were ruined and had to be thrown away. Many items were ruined and had to be thrown away.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Saturday's flooding has taken its toll on those left to clean up afterwards.

On Hawthorne Street in Cape Girardeau, residents had up to five inches of water in their homes. And, on Sunday, families began to salvage what they could.

Many items were ruined and had to be thrown away. The rising waters Saturday ruined couches, toys, Christmas gifts, carpeting, electronics, clothes and other household items.

Residents say they've lost hundreds of dollars worth of items, and don't know if they are able to resupply everything needed before Christmas.

They are wondering how the water got that high in the middle of the city, and hope something can be done about it.

Meanwhile, in Mound City, Illinois, rain caused a number homes to flood on Pearl Street.

Inches of water filled living rooms, kitchens, and ruined electronics, freezers, clothes, food and furniture.

The walls inside these homes have a line of dirt of where the water had risen.

This is not the first time these homes have flooded this year. In June 2013, a storm dumped rain on the area that caused homes to flood, as well.

However, Saturday's storm seemed more devastating.

Folks came together on Sunday to help each other out by mopping up muddy water left behind, and throwing away items that were ruined.

Residents hope something can be done to prevent such flooding from happening again.

Some feel with water in their homes again, it is an unfit way to live.

They fear that anytime several inches of rain falls, it could result in another devastating flood.

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly