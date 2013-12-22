EM: Body of missing Ky. man recovered - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

EM: Body of missing Ky. man recovered

BARLOW, KY (KFVS) -

Emergency Management says the body of a missing Wickliffe, Kentucky man was found on Sunday afternoon.

According to Ballard County Emergency Management (EM), search crews recovered the body of 54-year-old Gary L. Sullivan shortly after 2 p.m. on Sunday.

EM says the sheriff's office got a missing persons report on Sullivan at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Search crews found Sullivan's car in a creek on J. Johnson Road east of Barlow around noon. EM said the car appeared to have been swept away by swift creek waters.

The victim's body was found around 1/8 mile from his car.

The cause of death is unknown right now, according to EMA. However, it is believed to be connected to flash flooding that occured on Saturday.

The Ballard County Coroner's Office is investigating the death.

Assisting at the scene were the sheriff's department, EM, Ballard County Rescue Squad, Barlow Fire Department and the coroner's office.

