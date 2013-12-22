Event makes kids' Christmas a little brighter in Sikeston - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Event makes kids' Christmas a little brighter in Sikeston

Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

A lot of kids' Christmas got a little brighter due to the third annual Radical Christmas Experience that kicked off in Sikeston, Missouri on Sunday.

More than 1,000 people were on hand and enjoyed a music concert from Neil E. Boyd and Maggie Thorn.

Afterwards, approximately 900 gifts were handed out for area kids along with food for their families.

Each child was personally shopped for by the Radical Team, which consisted of over 300 volunteers at the event.

All gifts and groceries were bought by donations raised.

The purpose of the event is to give kids and families a good Christmas which otherwise may not have due to financial troubles.

