Military vet in standoff with police in Kentucky

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Police say a military veteran who barricaded himself inside a northern Kentucky home has released his three children from the home.

Covington Police Chief Spike Jones said Sunday morning that the man released the children, ages 15, 11 and 6.

He says authorities are talking with the man and the chief is optimistic about the discussions.

Jones says authorities are interested in getting the man the help he needs.

Authorities responded to a call about 4 p.m. Saturday about a man in emotional distress at the house.

Police have cordoned off an area around the home and they are asking people to stay away from windows.

The standoff is in Latonia, which is less than 10 miles south of Cincinnati.

