Deadly wreck in Carter County

One man is dead after a wreck in Carter County.According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, around 2 a.m. Sunday, a 2013 Ford turned into the path of a 2007 Chevrolet on Route M near County Road 100. The two cars collided and ran off the road.Kirk Odell, 23, of Ellington, Mo. was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say he was not wearing a seatbelt.His passenger went to the hospital with minor injuries.