Deadly wreck in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -
One man is dead after a wreck in Carter County. 

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, around 2 a.m. Sunday, a 2013 Ford turned into the path of a 2007 Chevrolet on Route M near County Road 100. The two cars collided and ran off the road.

Kirk Odell, 23, of Ellington, Mo. was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say he was not wearing a seatbelt. 

His passenger went to the hospital with minor injuries. 

