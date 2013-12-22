Redhawks hang tough, but fall at No. 15 Memphis - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Redhawks hang tough, but fall at No. 15 Memphis

(Memphis, Tenn.) - The Southeast Missouri State men's basketball team got 23 points and 11 rebounds from Tyler Stone, but lost 77-65 on the road at No. 15 Memphis on Saturday night. 

Stone was one of five Memphis natives playing for the Redhawks in the game, and the group combined for 61 of the team's 65 points.

Jarekious Bradley scored 19 points while Antonius Cleveland added 14. 

Turnovers were the difference in the game, as Southeast gave the ball up a season-high 19 times, leading to 24 Memphis points.

The Redhawks are now 0-11 all-time against ranked opponents.

The loss drops SEMO to 7-4, as the team will travel back home to host IUPUI Monday night.

