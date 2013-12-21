SEMO students celebrate graduation - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SEMO students celebrate graduation

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Despite the rainy day, it was nothing but smiles inside the Show Me Center on the Southeast Missouri State campus on Saturday.

More than 700 students can now call themselves college graduates.

Family and friends packed the arena to watch the graduation ceremony.

Senator Claire McCaskill gave the commencement address, and she gave them told graduates her sweet six steps for success in life.

"Don't let your degree get in the way," said Senator McCaskill (D-MO). "Don't underestimate the power of confidence. Take risks. Believe me, failure is a good thing. Reach out. Don't forget about old fashioned communication. And treasure your family"

Congratulations graduates!

