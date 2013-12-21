Sheriff: Collisions in Graves County due to hydroplaning

Graves County Sheriff DeWayne Redmon reports a number of collisions on the Jackson Purchase Parkway, between mile markers 26 and 29.

Between 4:30 and 7:30 on Saturday, deputies responded to five collisions including one roll over.

Sheriff Redmon says they are all related to hydroplaning as the result of the torrential rains in the area.

Sheriff Redmon urges drivers to slow down especially in this area. Water is ponding on roads in the county.

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.