Fisk man, stepson dead after being hit by car

Two people have died after being hit by a car in southeast Missouri Saturday evening.



The victims have been identified as Dustin Binkard, 18, and Charles Price, 29, both of Fisk, Mo.



Both were pronounced dead.



Corporal Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the two men are related by marriage. He said they had been fighting in the road when they were hit.

He said Price and his stepson, Binkard, had some sort of altercation that started at home and ended up on Highway B.

Both men had blunt force trauma after being run over. Parrott said there was a small pocket knife found at the scene and Price had a few minor cuts.

According to Butler County Coroner Jim Akers, the driver will not face charges. The investigation is on-going.



