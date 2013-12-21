Body found in Calloway Co. identified

The body of a woman found in Calloway County has been identified.

According to Coroner Rick Harris, the body of 56-year-old Victoria Swygart was found off of McDougal Road in a field.

An autopsy shows she died of natural causes.

Harris is waiting on the results of the toxicology report.



Swygart went missing on Dec. 19, according to the sheriff's office.

