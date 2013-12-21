Multi tractor-trailer crash injures 2 near Cairo - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Multi tractor-trailer crash injures 2 near Cairo

CAIRO, IL (KFVS) -

Three tractor-trailers wrecked on the I-57 Bridge near Cairo, Illinois late Saturday morning.

Another single car crash happened just before that in the same area.

Authorities say at least two people were injured. The bridge had one lane closed after the crash for cleanup.

