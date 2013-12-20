SEMO sisters graduate together

Jordan Smith and Allison Caines say they have done everything together, and graduating will be no different.

Although there is a two-year age difference, Smith said she and her sister will both now be the first in their family to earn a degree.

It's a moment both say they have been looking forward to for awhile, and now they get to share it together.

"I've been going to school since I was 5 years old," Allison Caines said. "This feeling is so amazing."

The winter commencement at Southeast Missouri State University is set for 2 p.m. Saturday in the Show Me Center.

"I've always looked up to her and to get to do this together is going to be really special," Jordan Smith said.

Smith will receive a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in elementary education. Caines will receive a Bachelor of Arts in English, writing option, with a minor in political science.