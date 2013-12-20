SEMO sisters graduate together - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SEMO sisters graduate together

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Jordan Smith and Allison Caines say they have done everything together, and graduating will be no different.

Although there is a two-year age difference, Smith said she and her sister will both now be the first in their family to earn a degree.

It's a moment both say they have been looking forward to for awhile, and now they get to share it together.

"I've been going to school since I was 5 years old," Allison Caines said. "This feeling is so amazing."

The winter commencement at Southeast Missouri State University is set for 2 p.m. Saturday in the Show Me Center.

"I've always looked up to her and to get to do this together is going to be really special," Jordan Smith said.

Smith will receive a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in elementary education. Caines will receive a Bachelor of Arts in English, writing option, with a minor in political science.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly