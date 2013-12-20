Humane society offering Christmas gift certificates for pets - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Humane society offering Christmas gift certificates for pets

ILLINOIS (KFVS) -

Giving a puppy or kitten to the pet lover on your list is a gift idea animal activists have long warned people to avoid.

However, the Humane Society of Southern Illinois has procedures in place so families can give a pet without giving a pet.

They're offering gift certificates to those interested in adopting for a gift, then that person can come in and pick out their own dog or cat.

"If  it's something like you know you want to adopt, but you just don't have the right fit for your family right now," said Laura Jackson with the Humane Society of Southern Illinois. "Each dog and each cat has their only personality. It's really important to us to make sure that you're not just getting a pet for the sake of the holiday, but that you're making a lifelong commitment."

Experts say more people give pets as gifts every year.

