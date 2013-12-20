1 injured in two-car crash at Kentucky Dam Rd., Ashland Rd.

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash at the intersection of Kentucky Dam Road and Ashland Road on December 20.

According to the sheriff's department, deputies responded to the two-car crash at 5:50 p.m. Friday.

They say the investigation revealed Dwight Newton, 58, of Paducah was driving a 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer westbound on Kentucky Dam Road. Also in the car was Kathy Newton, 58, of Paducah.

According to deputies, the traffic light changed from green and Newton came to a stop. A 2009 Hyundai Elantra, driven by Newell McCoy, 20, of Benton, Ky. failed to yield the right of way and hit the rear of Newton's car.

Lauren Bouland, 19, of Grand Rivers was a passenger in the Hyundai.

Deputies say Kathy Newton was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The others were uninjured.

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.