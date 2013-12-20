Graves Co. woman dead after tractor incident - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Graves Co. woman dead after tractor incident

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The Graves County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an incident involving a tractor Friday afternoon.

At 2:26 p.m. on Friday, December 20, officers arrived at 4040 SR 131 and learned that Janice K. Douglas, 49, was helping her husband dig holes with a post-hole digger attached to a tractor.

Officers say while the post-hole digger was running, the glove or coat sleeve on Douglas' right arm became entangled in the PTO shaft. They say it appears that as a reaction, Douglas tried to stop the PTO shaft or clear her arm from the PTO shaft by placing her left hand and arm near the shaft. At that time, Douglas' left arm became entangled in the PTO shaft.

According to officers, Douglas was entangled in the PTO shaft before her husband could shut the tractor down. They say both of her arms were severed from her body.

She was taken to the hospital by ambulance and pronounced dead at the ER after her arrival.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly