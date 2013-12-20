Graves Co. woman dead after tractor incident

The Graves County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an incident involving a tractor Friday afternoon.

At 2:26 p.m. on Friday, December 20, officers arrived at 4040 SR 131 and learned that Janice K. Douglas, 49, was helping her husband dig holes with a post-hole digger attached to a tractor.

Officers say while the post-hole digger was running, the glove or coat sleeve on Douglas' right arm became entangled in the PTO shaft. They say it appears that as a reaction, Douglas tried to stop the PTO shaft or clear her arm from the PTO shaft by placing her left hand and arm near the shaft. At that time, Douglas' left arm became entangled in the PTO shaft.

According to officers, Douglas was entangled in the PTO shaft before her husband could shut the tractor down. They say both of her arms were severed from her body.

She was taken to the hospital by ambulance and pronounced dead at the ER after her arrival.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.